Netflix, Legendary team up to reboot cult sci-fi series ‘Land of the Lost’

Netflix is preparing to revive another beloved classic TV series. According to Deadline, the streaming platform has finalised a deal with Legendary Television to reboot "Land of the Lost", the 1974 science fiction adventure series originally created by Sid and Marty Krofft.

The project is reportedly in its earliest development phase, and a writer is currently being sought. Sid and Marty Krofft, along with Deanna Krofft Pope—Marty's daughter and the COO of their production company—are set to produce the new version. Representatives from both Netflix and Legendary Television have declined to comment.

The original "Land of the Lost" follows a father named Rick and his two children who are transported through a time portal into a mysterious realm populated by dinosaurs—most notably a Tyrannosaurus rex they call Grumpy—as well as strange species like the ape-like Pakuni, one of whom, Cha-Ka, becomes their companion, and the menacing, reptilian Sleestak.

The show debuted as a children's program on NBC and aired on Saturday mornings from 1974 to 1976. CBS later brought it back for summer reruns in 1985 and 1987. The original cast featured Spencer Milligan as Rick, with Wesley Eure and Kathy Coleman portraying his children, Will and Holly. Some of the show's fantastical creatures were brought to life using stop-motion animation.

Though it ran for only three seasons, "Land of the Lost" developed a dedicated cult following, which helped keep the franchise alive. This popularity led to a 1991 reboot on ABC that lasted two seasons, followed by a 2009 feature film starring Will Ferrell. Sid and Marty Krofft also produced both of these adaptations.

While Netflix doesn't have the vast back catalogue that traditional studios possess, it has shown interest in reimagining classic television titles. The company is currently producing a modern version of "Little House on the Prairie" and has previously rebooted shows like "Lost in Space" and "One Day at a Time".

As for Legendary Television, its current lineup includes "Dune: Prophecy" on HBO, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" on Apple TV+, and the animated series "Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft" on Netflix. The company is also developing live-action series based on "Tomb Raider" and "Pacific Rim", along with "Girls and Their Horses", an upcoming Amazon adaptation involving Nicole Kidman.