Nepali film ‘Missing’ set for nationwide release in Bangladesh

The critically acclaimed Nepali film "Missing: Keti Harayeko Suchana" is set for a nationwide release across Bangladesh from July 18, 2025. The film will be screened at all Star Cineplex branches under the SAFTA agreement, with Show Motion Limited importing the film in exchange for the Bangladeshi film "No Dorai".

Directed by Dipendra Gauchan, the film stars Nepalese actors Srishti Shrestha and Najir Husen in lead roles. Running for two hours and forty minutes, the Nepali-language feature has been lauded for its portrayal of folk traditions and a cross-cultural love story.

The narrative revolves around two central characters who meet through a dating app and decide to see each other at a café. A sudden, unintended incident leads the male protagonist to drug the girl's coffee and abduct her. What follows is a series of misunderstandings, as he takes her from a hilly region to the lowlands of Madhesh.

Initially frightened, the girl slowly warms up to him, and a bond begins to form. He shows her the scenic beauty of Madhesh, and she starts to appreciate its people and culture.

Despite belonging to different ethnic communities, the two fall in love. The film vividly captures the natural landscape, cultural richness, and everyday life of the Madhesh region in Nepal's southern plains.

Following a successful run in Nepal, "Missing: Keti Harayeko Suchana" is now being brought to the big screens in Bangladesh. Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, Senior Manager (Marketing) of Star Cineplex, confirmed that the film will be screened not only in Dhaka but also at other branches of Star Cineplex across the country.