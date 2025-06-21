Nazia Haque Orsha’s mother passes away

Versatile actress Nazia Haque Orsha's mother has passed away. Last night at 11:40pm, her mother, Masuda Haque, breathed her last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the capital.

Her mother had reportedly been battling kidney disease for many years and was also affected by diabetes.

It is worth mentioning that Nazia Haque Orsha has been acting for over a decade. However, due to her mother's illness, she had been irregular in work for quite some time.

Since stepping into the showbiz industry through the beauty pageant Lux Superstar, Orsha has consistently earned praise for her performances in television dramas, films, and web series.

Orsha has appeared in several OTT projects, such as "Networker Baire", "Sabrina", "Jahan", and "Kuhelika"—taking on a variety of unconventional roles.