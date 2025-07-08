‘Naseeb’, starring Yash, Urbee, and Tisha, premieres this week

A new psycho-thriller drama titled "Naseeb", based on the mysterious and controversial theme of black magic, is set to premiere on July 10 on the YouTube channel of Gaanchill Drama.

This project, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Taneem Rahman Angshu and written by Nirmallo Bose, explores the complex interplay of love, faith, fate, and the supernatural in a unique narrative experience.

Starring Yash Rohan, Tanjin Tisha, and Priyontee Urbee in lead roles, "Naseeb" has already garnered attention with its recently released trailer, receiving an enthusiastic response from viewers.

Photo: Courtesy

"This is a story of belief, fear, and destiny—where black magic, love, revenge, and psychological twists collide," said director Angshu. Tanjin Tisha praised the script for its uniqueness, calling her character refreshingly different. She said, "It felt great to step into such an unconventional character. I believe the audience will experience a refreshingly new narrative."

Yash Rohan shared that working in this genre was a new and enriching experience, while Urbee highlighted, "My character is full of depth and emotion. Getting to portray such a layered role has been deeply satisfying."

Gaanchill Drama's Asif Iqbal mentioned that "Naseeb" aims to offer today's thrill-seeking audience a memorable mix of mystery, emotion, and supernatural tension.