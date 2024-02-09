Muza’s new track with Kona out now

Known for his songs like "Noya Daman" (in collaboration with Tosiba), "Beni Khule" (in collaboration with Habib), and "Jhumka" (in collaboration with Xefer), Muza, the New York-based Bangladeshi-born music composer and producer, has joined hands with Dilshad Nahar Kona in a new track.

The song, titled "Daane Baame", was released from Muza's YouTube channel yesterday. The lyrics have been penned by Badhon, Muza and Kona. Muza himself arranged and produced the music for the number.

"Muza and I were acquainted long ago when I went to the US last year, he told me that he has prepared a song for me," shared Kona. "When I heard the music and rhythm of the track, I was quite impressed, and we finally did it."

Kona also shared that the track was recorded at Muza's studio in the US, at Kinetic Music Record's office. The music video was shot in December, last year.

The music video features Mubashshira Kamal Era, Kona, and Muza under the choreography of Ridy Sheikh. The video was directed by Partho Sheikh.