TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Feb 9, 2024 04:08 PM
Last update on: Fri Feb 9, 2024 04:18 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Muza’s new track with Kona out now

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Feb 9, 2024 04:08 PM Last update on: Fri Feb 9, 2024 04:18 PM
Muza’s new track with Kona ‘Daane Baame’ out now

Known for his songs like "Noya Daman" (in collaboration with Tosiba), "Beni Khule" (in collaboration with Habib), and "Jhumka" (in collaboration with Xefer), Muza, the New York-based Bangladeshi-born music composer and producer, has joined hands with Dilshad Nahar Kona in a new track.

The song, titled "Daane Baame", was released from Muza's YouTube channel yesterday. The lyrics have been penned by Badhon, Muza and Kona. Muza himself arranged and produced the music for the number.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Muza and I were acquainted long ago when I went to the US last year, he told me that he has prepared a song for me," shared Kona. "When I heard the music and rhythm of the track, I was quite impressed, and we finally did it."

Kona also shared that the track was recorded at Muza's studio in the US, at Kinetic Music Record's office. The music video was shot in December, last year.

Read more

Muza brings Bangla beats to the dance floor

The music video features Mubashshira Kamal Era, Kona, and Muza under the choreography of Ridy Sheikh. The video was directed by Partho Sheikh.

 

Related topic:
MuzaKonaNew song Daane Baame
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Beni Khule’ and ‘Jhumka’ make it to Spotify Bangladesh's top tracks

‘Beni Khule’ and ‘Jhumka’ make it to Spotify Bangladesh's top tracks

Fuad Almuqtadir and Muza grace the stage of Grammys

Fuad Almuqtadir and Muza grace the stage of Grammys

4d ago
The melodies of 2023: Music that touched Bangladesh,

The melodies of 2023: Music that touched Bangladesh

Kona

“No Pahela Baishakh without panta-ilish”… Kona

Traffic-free Dhaka is a delight during Eid: Kona

পাকিস্তানের নির্বাচনের তিন গুরুত্বপূর্ণ নেতা (বাম থেকে ডানে): নওয়াজ শরীফ, বিলাওয়াল ভুট্টো জারদারি ও ইমরান খান। ছবি: এএফপি
|দক্ষিণ এশিয়া

পাকিস্তানের নির্বাচন: ১০৬ আসনের ফলে এগিয়ে ইমরান খান সমর্থিত স্বতন্ত্ররা

১০৬ আসনের মধ্যে ৪৭টিতে জয়ী হয়েছেন স্বতন্ত্র প্রার্থীরা, যাদের বেশিরভাগই ইমরান খানের দল তেহরিক-ই-ইনসাফের (পিটিআই) সমর্থনপুষ্ট।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|শিক্ষা

পাবলিক বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে উপাচার্য নিয়োগে নীতিমালা প্রণয়নের প্রস্তাব ইউজিসির

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X