Mostafa Kamal Raz’s ‘Sohojatri’ brings Jovan and Niha together on screen

Director Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Raz has returned with a new television drama, "Sohojatri", which pairs actors Farhan Ahmed Jovan and Naznin Nahar Niha for the first time. The drama is set to air soon, with audiences already buzzing over the on-screen chemistry between the two.

Raz, known for his realistic storytelling and sensitive portrayals of human relationships, said "Sohojatri" explores companionship and the unspoken emotions that tie people together. "It's about the quiet connections we carry with us, even when life takes unexpected turns," he told the media.

For Jovan, working with Raz was both challenging and rewarding. "Raz bhai is uncompromising when it comes to details. He doesn't let you slip into comfort zones, which in turn brings out a more layered performance," he said. The actor, who has steadily built his reputation in television with a string of nuanced roles, sees "Sohojatri" as one of his most emotionally demanding projects.

Niha, who has quickly emerged as a promising face in the industry, described the experience as transformative. "It's rare to find a director who takes so much care to understand an actor's rhythm. Raz bhai gave me the confidence to explore emotions I hadn't touched before," she said.

Photo: Collected

Both actors hinted that "Sohojatri" offers a narrative different from the formula-driven dramas that dominate television. With a focus on intimacy and silence over melodrama, the project is expected to appeal to audiences looking for more authentic stories.

Raz believes the pairing of Jovan and Niha will strike a chord. "They bring contrasting energies to the screen, yet there's an unspoken harmony in their performance. That's what makes 'Sohojatri' stand out," he explained.

Photo: Mostafa Kamal Raz’s Official Facebook Page

The drama was shot in various locations across Dhaka, with a minimalist production design that aimed to keep the spotlight firmly on the characters. "We didn't want distractions," Raz said. "The entire focus is on how two people navigate the fragile bond of companionship."

While neither Jovan nor Niha revealed much about the plot, both stressed that the script avoids clichés. "It's not a love story in the traditional sense," Jovan said. "It's more about two individuals who find meaning in each other's presence."

Niha added, "I think viewers will relate to it because it reflects the kind of relationships we often experience but rarely talk about."

"Sohojatri" will premiere next month.