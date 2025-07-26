Mosharraf Karim, Shamim Zaman, and A K M Hasan reunite on screen for new drama

Actors Mosharraf Karim, Shamim Zaman, and A K M Hasan– who first formed a bond in the early 1990s; are set to share the screen once again. The trio, known for their enduring friendship and numerous popular dramas together, are reuniting for a new television series titled "Shadi Mubarak".

The drama, written by Ahammad Shahabuddin and directed by Shamim Zaman, was filmed in November last year and is scheduled to premiere on Maasranga TV on August 3.

In this series, the three actors take on the roles of brothers instead of friends. The plot centres around the chaos and humour that unfold when the two younger brothers are unable to marry because the eldest has yet to tie the knot.

The show also features performances by Mim Chowdhury, Robena Reza Jui, Jayraj, and others.