TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jul 26, 2025 01:45 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 26, 2025 01:51 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

Mosharraf Karim, Shamim Zaman, and A K M Hasan reunite on screen for new drama

Sat Jul 26, 2025 01:45 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 26, 2025 01:51 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jul 26, 2025 01:45 PM Last update on: Sat Jul 26, 2025 01:51 PM
Mosharraf Karim, Shamim Zaman, and A K M Hasan reunite on screen for new drama
Mosharraf Karim, Shamim Zaman, and A K M Hasan. Photo: Collected

Actors Mosharraf Karim, Shamim Zaman, and A K M Hasan– who first formed a bond in the early 1990s; are set to share the screen once again. The trio, known for their enduring friendship and numerous popular dramas together, are reuniting for a new television series titled "Shadi Mubarak".

The drama, written by Ahammad Shahabuddin and directed by Shamim Zaman, was filmed in November last year and is scheduled to premiere on Maasranga TV on August 3.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In this series, the three actors take on the roles of brothers instead of friends. The plot centres around the chaos and humour that unfold when the two younger brothers are unable to marry because the eldest has yet to tie the knot. 

Bangladeshi classic ‘Surja Dighal Bari’ set for open-air screening in Australia
Read more

Bangladeshi classic ‘Surja Dighal Bari’ set for open-air screening in Australia

The show also features performances by Mim Chowdhury, Robena Reza Jui, Jayraj, and others.

 

Related topic:
Mosharraf KarimShamim ZamanA K M Hasan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

A whirlwind journey with ‘Jongli’: Siam Ahmed

A whirlwind journey with ‘Jongli’: Siam Ahmed

4m ago
‘Insaaf’ poster reveals Tasnia Farin’s intense avatar

‘Insaaf’ poster reveals Tasnia Farin’s intense avatar

2m ago
Mosharraf Karim’s awareness ad on noise pollution goes viral

Mosharraf Karim’s awareness ad on noise pollution goes viral

2m ago
‘Bohemian Ghora’ trailer teases a wild ride of secrets, love, and consequences

‘Bohemian Ghora’ trailer teases a wild ride of secrets, love, and consequences

2m ago
Mosharraf Karim unveils fierce look in ‘Insaaf’

Mosharraf Karim unveils fierce look in ‘Insaaf’

2m ago
|নির্বাচন

আগামী নির্বাচনে সবচেয়ে বড় চ্যালেঞ্জ এআইয়ের অপব্যবহার: সিইসি

‘নির্বাচনের তারিখ নিয়ে আপনাদের কাছে যে তথ্য আছে, আমার কাছে তারচেয়ে বেশি নেই।’

৫৫ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

খাগড়াছড়িতে গোলাগুলিতে নিহত ৪: পুলিশ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে