TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Feb 15, 2024 07:06 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 15, 2024 07:35 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Mehzabien's sister debuts on-screen

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Feb 15, 2024 07:06 PM Last update on: Thu Feb 15, 2024 07:35 PM
Mehzabien's sister debuts on-screen
Photo: Collected from Malaika's Instagram account

Malaika Chowdhury, sister of actress Mehazabien Chowdhury, has made her acting debut with a television commercial.

The production has been directed by acclaimed director, producer and scriptwriter Adnan Al Rajeev, who is most renowned for making innovative TVCs for different TV channels.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

 

Congratulating Malaika on her first TVC, Mehazabien shared on her official Facebook account, "Congratulations Malaika Chowdhury on your debut TVC with Himalaya Bangladesh. You are amazing!"

In the TVC, beautiful Malaika was seen promoting a product by Himalaya. 

Currently she is studying at North South University. 

Related topic:
Mehjabin ChowdhuryMalaika ChowdhuryAdnan Al Rajeev
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Adnan Al Rajeev

“It is high time that we bring change in the industry”

Adnan Al Rajeev’s birthday celebrated on a river cruise with stars

Ashfaque Nipun,Sabila mesmerise with 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'

Ashfaque Nipun, Sabila mesmerise with 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'

How Mehazabien broke new ground this year

রুশ রাষ্ট্রদূত
|বাংলাদেশ

তৃতীয় কোনো মুদ্রায় বাংলাদেশের সঙ্গে বাণিজ্যের আলোচনা চলছে: রুশ রাষ্ট্রদূত

তিনি বলেন, রাশিয়া তাদের নিজস্ব মুদ্রায় চীন ও ভারতের সঙ্গে বাণিজ্য করছে এবং বাংলাদেশ ও রাশিয়ার মধ্যে বাণিজ্যের জন্য এ ধরনের ব্যবস্থা চালু করা সম্ভব।

৩০ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

সরকার ব্যক্তি, গোষ্ঠী ও দুর্নীতিবাজদের স্বার্থরক্ষায় ব্যস্ত: বাম জোট

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification