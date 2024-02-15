Mehzabien's sister debuts on-screen

Malaika Chowdhury, sister of actress Mehazabien Chowdhury, has made her acting debut with a television commercial.

The production has been directed by acclaimed director, producer and scriptwriter Adnan Al Rajeev, who is most renowned for making innovative TVCs for different TV channels.

Congratulating Malaika on her first TVC, Mehazabien shared on her official Facebook account, "Congratulations Malaika Chowdhury on your debut TVC with Himalaya Bangladesh. You are amazing!"

In the TVC, beautiful Malaika was seen promoting a product by Himalaya.

Currently she is studying at North South University.