Mehazabien set to appear in new project 'Anannya'

In a refreshing comeback to the YouTube arena, renowned actress Mehazabien Chowdhury is all set to grace the audience with a new drama. The much-anticipated drama titled "Anannya", directed by Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Raz is scheduled for release on December 16 on the CinemaWala YouTube channel. This drama will mark her fifth and final performance in the year 2023.

Expressing her enthusiasm about the project, Mehazabien Chowdhury shared, "I am not just working in a drama; I have returned in front of the camera after a long time with an exceptional story and character. And I have faith in director Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Raz. Our hard work will be truly rewarding if the audience appreciates this new creation."

Director Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Raz described "Anannya" as a narrative centered on women. He highlighted its potential to inspire girls to embrace resilience in adversity, affirming that Mehazabien has dedicated herself wholeheartedly to this project.

Alongside Mehazabien Chowdhury, "Anannya" is set to feature Shashwta Datta and Dolly Johur in pivotal roles. The screenplay was penned by Jahan Sultana, while Zakaria Nawaz contributed to the composition.

In terms of the music, Pallabi Ray lent her voice to a song for the drama, with lyrics crafted by Mahmoud Manzoor, and the music directed by Naved Parvez

Coincidentally on November 16, Mehazabien also made a notable appearance in a new web-film titled "Neel Joler Kabbo", directed by Shihab Shaheen, where she co-starred alongside Afran Nisho.