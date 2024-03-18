Meet Amir Hamja: Hollywood’s Bangladeshi photographer

The 96th Academy Awards marked a momentous occasion for our country, with Bangladeshi-origin filmmaker Nazrin Choudhury securing her first Oscar nomination for her debut film "Red, White, and Blue." Additionally, a Bangladeshi photographer, affiliated with the New York Times, captured some of the biggest moments of the Oscars.

Curiously, as I scoured for images of the Oscar winners, my eyes were immediately drawn by The New York Times' coverage, adorned with watermarks bearing the name Amir Hamja. Initially, I thought that he might be a Pakistani freelance photographer. However, the curious old me decided to search him up and I was happy to discover he is one of our own, who was born and brought up in Chattogram.

"It's true that most of the times people get confused by my name. Rest assured," laughs Amir Hamja, in an interview with The Daily Star over the phone. "I am wholeheartedly Bangladeshi. I completed pharmacy at University of Science and Technology Chittagong, but later decided to follow my dreams of becoming a photographer. I was really happy experiencing the Oscars for the first time and also documenting both the pre-Oscar and Award ceremony. Witnessing my favourite filmmakers and actors winning the Oscar for the first time is worth remembering."

Amir Hamja at the 96th Academy Awards. Photo: Sinna nasseri

Hamja continues, "I was rooting for the Bangladeshi British filmmaker Nazrin Choudhury for her short film 'Red, White, and Blue.' However, even witnessing an individual of Bangladeshi descent receive an Oscar nomination filled me with joy. Additionally, seeing Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy secure their first Oscars added to the magic of the moment. However, my ultimate pride will be when Bangladeshi filmmakers not only showcase their work at the Academy Awards but also clinch the coveted Oscar someday soon."

Sometimes it is hard to capture the candid moments at Oscars as the lighting is suboptimal, and celebrities are constantly moving. When asked how he ensures that he gets the perfect click, the photographer explains, "It depends how you define the quality of pictures; you don't necessarily always need 'high quality' photos – it's all about the moments with these important figures in the cinema world during Hollywood's biggest nights. Photography is sometimes about seeing in the shadow, rather than light."

Hasan Minhaj. Photo: Amir Hamja

Hamja had the opportunity to work with noted filmmaker Piplu R Khan. As a photographer he worked on the documentaries "Hasina: A Daughter's Tale" and another based on the life of Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. While working on the Prime Minister's biography, he received a scholarship from the International Centre of Photography in New York, United States. Since then, he never had to look back.

"Growing up, I have watched tons of international movies that made me fall in love with cinematography, which led me to explore photography," says Hamja. "The images I captured during the George Floyd protests served as a breakthrough, landing me my first assignment with The New York Times. After three years of unwavering dedication, I transitioned into a full-time photographer as part of their fellowship programme last year."

Riz Ahmed at “The Long Goodbye” concert at Brooklyn , New York, 2022. Photo: Amir Hamja

Hamja also worked as a freelance photographer for The Guardian, Bloomberg News, Washington Post, amongst others. While working with The Guardian, he got the chance to take pictures of Academy Award winning actor Brendon Fraser, last year.

While collaborating with international platforms, he had the opportunity to take pictures of numerous noted celebrities, including Novak Djokovic, Mira Nair, and Quentin Tarantino. Hamja also worked closely with comedian Hasan Minhaj and Oscar winning actor Riz Ahmed.

Brendon Fraser and Hamja.

"I have worked with Hasan for years in 'The Kings Jester' and 'Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj,' and he has been a great support for me. I have also photographed Riz Ahmed's concerts once. Both of them are equally talented and sharp minded in their own fields. It takes a lot to reach their heights in the entertainment world. I look up to them as my inspiration, and I am really grateful to know them," adds the photographer.

As we witness the ongoing success of Bangladeshi-origin celebrities in the entertainment industry, there's a profound sense of pride in seeing someone born and raised in Bangladesh excel on the international stage.