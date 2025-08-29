TV & Film
Reuters
Fri Aug 29, 2025 09:50 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 29, 2025 09:58 AM

Matt Smith, Amy Adams added to cast of 'Star Wars: Starfighter'
Photos: Reuters

Oscar-nominated actor Amy Adams and "Doctor Who" star Matt Smith are joining the cast of the upcoming movie "Star Wars: Starfighter," Walt Disney, opens new tab announced on Thursday (August 29).

The film's other actors will include Flynn Gray, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre and Simon Bird, according to a statement from Disney unit Lucasfilm.

Disney had previously announced that Ryan Gosling will play the lead role in "Starfighter", which is set to reach theaters in May 2027.

Smith played the 11th doctor in long-running British series "Doctor Who" from 2010 to 2013. He also portrayed Prince Philip on Netflix, opens new tab series "The Crown."

Adams played Lois Lane in three DC Studios superhero films and has been nominated for six Oscars for movies including "American Hustle."

"Star Wars", created by George Lucas, is one of the most successful film franchises of all time. The movies have collected more than $5 billion in global ticket sales since the release of the first installment in 1977.

"Starfighter" is a stand-alone story in a time period that has not been previously explored in "Star Wars" movies, Disney said.

