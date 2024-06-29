Martin Mull, known for 'Clue' and 'Arrested Development,' dies at 80

Comedian and actor Martin Mull is known for his prolific performances in TV and movies. Some of his notable characters include playing Colonel Mustard in "Clue", Gene Parmesan on "Arrested Development,", and Willard Kraft on "Sabrina the Teenage Witch".

The actor passed away on Thursday in Los Angeles at the age of 80.

Mull died Thursday at home after a "valiant fight against a long illness," his daughter, Maggie Mull, shared on Instagram.

"He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials," she wrote. "He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny. My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, his friends and coworkers, fellow artists, comedians, and musicians, and—the sign of a truly exceptional person—by many, many dogs. I loved him tremendously."

Mull also enjoyed lengthy stints in the 1990s as the befuddled principal Willard Kraft on "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch" and as Leon Carp, the gay boss and friend of Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr), on "Roseanne."

He played private detective (and master of disguise) Gene Parmesan on "Arrested Development" and a pharmacist who wasn't above sampling his product on "Two and a Half Men." He earned his only Emmy nomination in 2016 for his performance as political operative Bob Bradley on "Veep."

Mull's film and television career began with his role as talk show host Barth Gimble on the wickedly satirical, Norman Lear-created TV series "Fernwood 2 Night," which was later renamed "America Tonight," in 1977 and 1978. The mock talk show also featured Fred Willard as Gimble's dimwitted sidekick, Jerry Hubbard. These shows were spin-offs from Lear's seminal soap opera send-up "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman."

Known for his blonde hair and well-trimmed mustache, Mull was born in Chicago, raised in Ohio and Connecticut, and studied art in Rhode Island and Rome.

His first foray into show business was as a songwriter, penning the 1970 semi-hit "A Girl Named Johnny Cash" for singer Jane Morgan.

He combined music and comedy in an act that he brought to hip Hollywood clubs in the 1970s.

Mull is survived by his daughter and his wife, musician Wendy Haas, whom he married in 1982.