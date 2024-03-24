‘Mamoni, how will I endure this pain?’: Puja Chery

Puja Chery's mother, Jorna Roy, passed away today around 11:00am at her residence.

The actress' mother had been unwell for several days, battling various illnesses, including diabetes. Despite returning home from the hospital a few days ago, her condition deteriorated rapidly, and she sadly passed away today in the early hours of the morning.

Puja posted an emotional note on her social handle commemorating her mother. The note read, "Dear mamoni, why did you leave me alone like this? This was not supposed to happen. You told me that you will always be by my side. What will happen to me now? Whom will I share all of my emotions with? I kept all my thoughts and feelings in me, as I wanted to share all of those when you returned home safe and sound. But what just happened?"

"How will I endure this pain now mamoni? Forgive me if you can. Mamoni, there's no one who I can even talk to. I'm consoling myself now; everyone has to move on. Don't worry, mamoni, we will meet again, sooner or later. I promise I won't leave your side. My mother, stay well."

All of Dhallywood is with the actress — sharing their thoughts and sentiments with Puja, and praying for the untimely demise of her mother Jorna Roy. They have shared posts on social media.