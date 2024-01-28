Majid Majidi, Shi Chuan and Anjan Dutt grace DIFF’s masterclass

The 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF), spanning nine days, is slated to conclude today. This time around, veteran Indian actress Sharmila Tagore engaged with reporters on the festival's seventh day, and a masterclass with three respected dignitaries, including Majid Majidi, Shi Chuan, and Anjan Dutt took place on Saturday. The masterclass, held at the main auditorium of the National Museum, attracted movie enthusiasts, students, and foreign guests.

Shi Chuan, Deputy Chair of the Shanghai Film Association and professor at Shanghai Theatre Academy and Macau University of Science & Technology, led the first class on Saturday. When asked about the government's stance regarding disparities within China's extensive social system, including societal attitudes towards women, depicted in films and other content outside the Beijing-centric regime, Shi Chuan commented, "The landscape of China's social situation is truly expansive. These issues are being brought to the forefront. The Chinese Government has no concerns about this."

When questioned about why the Chinese market appears to be less receptive to foreign films, the questioner asserted that only 17 films, including one from Bangladesh, were screened in China last year. However, Chuan corrected the misinformation, stating, "The information is incorrect. Last year, more than 100 films were screened in Chinese cinemas. There is a thriving movie market in China, where films in various languages are showcased."

The masterclass was facilitated by Bangladeshi film critic Bidhan Ribeiro. At the conclusion of the interview, attendees were given the chance to pose questions.

The second segment of the masterclass featured the esteemed Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi. The director, known for the acclaimed Iranian film "Children of Heaven", cited Oscar-winning Bengali director Satyajit Ray as his inspiration. Majidi highlighted Ray's influence on his storytelling style and the language of filmmaking.

When asked about the inspiration behind the movie "Children of Heaven" by moderator Bidhan Ribeiro, Majid Majidi responded, "I gather stories from ordinary people and their lives. In fact, all my stories resemble documentaries; they are reflections of my life experiences." Majidi also opened up about his filmmaking experiences, including how he selects characters and creates new actors for roles.

When questioned by an attendee about the political situation in Iran, including protests over the death of young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody and the imprisonment of Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi, Majidi expressed his inability to address these issues. Instead, he preferred to focus on discussing his work.

In the afternoon session of the masterclass, Indian actor, filmmaker and singer Anjan Dutt took the stage, reflecting on how his perspectives have evolved with age. He emphasised that everything he engages in contributes to his wealth of experiences. Dutt also recounted his collaboration with Mrinal Sen, a prominent figure in Bengali cinema.

He recalled, "Mrinal Sen compelled me to work. In the 1970s, amidst the student movement and the Vietnam War, I remained indifferent. At the age of 24, I was self-centered. I was however involved in theatre, I preferred it over movies. Working with Mrinal Sen ignited my interest in films."

The festival is scheduled to conclude today with an award-giving ceremony.