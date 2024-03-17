Mahmud Koli elected president of Film Artistes Association

In anticipation of the upcoming election for the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association (BFAA) slated for April 27, the process of forming the interim panel has commenced. After much deliberation and search, BFAA General Secretary Nipun Akter has successfully secured Mahmud Koli, an icon from the golden era of cinema, as the president of the new panel.

The decision comes in the wake of an announcement by Ilias Kanchan, the former president of Nipun's panel, declaring his intention not to contest for re-election.

In an official announcement made by Nipun today evening (March 17), she declared, "Mahmud Koli will serve as the president in the upcoming election of the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association with me."

Mahmud Koli, a prominent figure in the golden era of Bangladeshi cinema during the '80s and '90s, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. With his debut in the film "Mastan" (1975), the veteran actor has left an indelible mark on the industry, starring in a total of 61 films. Notable amongst his repertoire are films such as "Toofan", "Dhoni Gareeb", "Moti Mahal", "Apon Ghar", "Shidur Niona Muchhe", "Swashur Bari", "Griho Bibad", "Love in Singapore," "Golmaal", "Nepali Meye," "Superstar," and "Khamosh", amongst others.

Mahmud Koli's journey within the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association began in 1991 when he was elected as the general editor of the association, alongside actor Ahmed Sharif. Subsequently, he continued his service as the general editor from the same panel until 1995-1997. However, in later years, he ascended to the presidency within a new panel, alongside actress Mizu Ahmed. From 1997 to 2002, the artiste served as the president for two consecutive terms.