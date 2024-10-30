Lisa Kudrow honours late 'Friends' co-star Teri Garr as a comedic genius

Lisa Kudrow pays tribute to her Friends co-star and on-screen mom, Teri Garr, who passed away yesterday at 79 after a long struggle with multiple sclerosis — a condition she had been facing since her 1999 diagnosis.

Kudrow, who shared several scenes with Garr in the hit NBC sitcom, expressed her deep admiration for the late star. "Teri Garr was a comedic acting genius who was and is a huge influence on me, and I know I'm not alone in that," Kudrow shared in a heartfelt statement to People. "I feel so lucky and grateful I got to work with her."

Teri Garr portrayed Phoebe Abbott, the estranged mother of Kudrow's character, Phoebe Buffay, and her twin sister Ursula. Garr's first appearance came in the Season 3 finale of "Friends", titled "The One at the Beach," where Phoebe Buffay meets a woman she initially believes to be a family friend, only to later discover that the woman is actually her biological mother. Garr reprised the role in Season 4 in two more episodes, "The One with the Jellyfish" and "The One with Phoebe's Uterus."

Teri Garr's career spanned decades, beginning in the 1960s with roles in iconic Elvis Presley films such as "Viva Las Vegas" and "Roustabout". She also appeared in the 1964 Annette Funicello film "Pajama Party" and went on to land roles in TV shows like "Star Trek", "That Girl", "Mayberry R.F.D.", "It Takes a Thief", and "Room 222".

Following her memorable guest appearance on "Friends", Garr's career continued with guest spots in series like "ER", "Felicity", "Strong Medicine", "Mad TV", "Life with Bonni", "Greetings from Tucson", "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit", and "Crumbs". She also lent her voice to popular animated shows such as "Dr Katz", "Professional Therapist", "Batman Beyond", "King of the Hill", and "What's New", "Scooby-Doo."

As tributes pour in from Hollywood stars like David Letterman, Michael Keaton, and Steve Martin, Garr's impact on comedy and entertainment continues to resonate, with many remembering her as a true legend of the screen.