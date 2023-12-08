Liberation War-based film ‘Mrityunjayi’ releases in 15 halls today

The government-funded film "Mrityunjayi" has premiered in 15 theaters nationwide, excluding the capital, today. Directed by Ujjal Kumar, the movie's story, screenplay, and dialogues were written by Sajedul Awal.

The movie, based on the premises of the Liberation War of 1971, could not get any halls to screen in Dhaka, as the Bollywood blockbuster, "Animal", is successfully running in all of them, reported sources.

"Mrityunjayi", which received a government grant in the 2020-2021 fiscal year, follows the journey of its protagonist, Himangshu, who returns to Bangladesh 50 years after the Liberation War for research-based work. The film centres on how Himangshu connects the missing dots of his roots, lost childhood and the history of his homeland in the process.

Director Ujjal Kumar, said, "This movie sheds a different light on the Liberation War, and I think the audiences will love it."

Actors including Hamidur Rahman, Zahid Hossain Shovon, Aminur Rahman Mukul, Masum Bashar, Farzana Chhobi and Ashraful Asheesh acted in the movie, amongst others.