Kusum Sikder’s debut film ‘Shoroter Joba’ to drop its teaser on September 20

Thu Sep 19, 2024 11:28 AM
Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 11:35 AM

Photo: Collected

The much-anticipated "Shoroter Joba", actress Kusum Sikdar's directorial debut, is going to drop its teaser on September 20.

The highly anticipated film is now gearing up for its theatrical release.

After completing filming for "Shoroter Joba", Kusum unveiled the movie poster on Wednesday. Sharing the news on social media, she wrote, "'Shoroter Joba' will soon be in theatres near you. Stay tuned for the teaser, which drops on September 20 on Channel i, iScreen, and the official Facebook page of 'Shoroter Joba'".

Kusum Sikdar has already made her mark in both television and film. Despite having only two films to her credit, they gained significant attention. 

With "Shoroter Joba", she is adapting a story from her own book. The cast includes Yash Rohan, Jeetu Ahsan, Shahidul Alam Sachchu, Naresh Bhuiyan, and Ashoke Bepari, among others.

In a 2019 interview with The Daily Star, Kusum discussed how she spends her time, saying, "I write. So far, I've completed two stories. With one more, it could become a book. Once finished, it might even make it to the next fair. You could say writing is how I pass the time."

Kusum Sikdar began her showbiz career after winning the "Lux-Anandadhara Photo Shundori" contest. She quickly rose to fame in the acting scene and went on to win the National Film Award for her role in "Shankhachil".

