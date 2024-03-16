Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat tie the knot

Bollywood couple Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat officially tied the knot in an extravagant wedding ceremony yesterday (March 15) evening at Delhi's NCR's ITC Grand Bharat.

The couple provided a glimpse of their wedding ceremony by sharing intimate photos through an Instagram post today - captioning it with a heartfelt message for their fans.

The post reads, "From the deep blue sky to the morning dew, through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end, every now and then, when my heart beats differently, it's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually you!"

Kriti wore a pink lehenga with traditional jewellery, while Pulkit opted for a green sherwani and white shoes.

The couple were in a relationship for a good few years before tying the knot. Speculation about their wedding commenced when the couple posted matching pictures of themselves from a romantic getaway.

Wedding rumours peaked when Kriti shared a couple of pictures with a meaningful caption, "Let's March together, hand in hand." Pulkit, too, shared a picture of them hugging from the same location with a caption, "I do. Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you!"

The reel-life turned real-life pair shared screen on multiple projects, including "Veerey Ki Wedding", "Taish" and "Pagalpanti".

On the career front, Pulkit was last seen in the film "Fukrey" and the second instalment of Zoya Akhtar's popular web-series "Made in Heaven". Meanwhile, Kriti is gearing up for her upcoming film "Risky Romeo", scheduled to be released in May this year.