‘KPop Demon Hunters’ becomes Netflix’s 4th most-watched English-Language film ever

Netflix's "KPop Demon Hunters" has solidified its place among the platform's biggest English-language films of all time. As of the week of July 28–August 3, the musical fantasy has racked up a staggering 158.8 million views since its premiere on June 20, securing the No 4 spot on Netflix's all-time English-language film chart.

"Only Red Notice" (230.9M), "Carry-On" (172.1M), and "Don't Look Up" (171.4M) rank higher. With seven weeks left in its 91-day qualifying window, the animated hit could rise even further.

This marks the film's seventh consecutive week in the Global Top 10. The only title to beat it this past week was Adam Sandler's "Happy Gilmore 2", which earned 40.8 million views in its first full week.

Meanwhile, the romantic drama "My Oxford Year" debuted in third place with 24.6 million views.

On the TV side, "Untamed" held strong with 12.2 million views in its third week. "The Hunting Wives" and "Amy Bradley Is Missing" followed with 5.8M and 4.2M views respectively.

Notably, "Wednesday" Season 1 made a comeback with 2.7 million views, matching the debut of Netflix's new comedy series "Leanne".

The list rounded off with "Raw: 2025" (2.7M), "WWE: Unreal" (2.3M), and "Ms. Rachel" (2.1M).