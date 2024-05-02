Korean film ‘Exhuma’ surpasses ‘Train to Busan’s’ record

Korean horror film "Exhuma" which was released on February 22 has been breaking records in theatres. The movie starring Choi Min Shik, Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun, Yoo Hae Jin, and Jeon Jin Ki is trending on social media for its haunting content.

Previously, the film made its international debut at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival in the Forum Section on February 16.

It has become the first occult horror movie to attract over 10 million moviegoers, surpassing the success of the acclaimed 2016 film "Train to Busan", starring Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, Ma Dong-seok, Kim Su-an, Choi Woo-Shik, Ahn So-hee, and Kim Eui-sung, according to reports by Pinkvilla.

Recently, a report revealed that the horror film has surpassed the record set by the zombie apocalypse film by attracting over 11.5 million moviegoers. Previously, "Train to Busan" held the record with 11,567,816 viewers, but "Exhuma" has now achieved 11,569,310 viewers, marking a notable milestone.

"Exhuma's" box office numbers have surpassed those of "Parasite" in terms of total admissions and total gross. This is a significant achievement for the film, considering "Parasite's" global recognition and numerous awards.

"Exhuma" follows the story of a family plagued by paranormal activities, leading them to seek the help of two shamans. The shamans discover dark shadows that have latched onto the family, prompting them to journey to a gravesite in a small village. When they unearth the grave, they inadvertently unleash a malevolent force.