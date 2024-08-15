Kolkata rape-murder case sparks nationwide protests, actors join movement

In response to the harrowing rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, protests have erupted across Kolkata, and other cities across India. The incident has shocked the country, igniting a wave of outrage and prompting widespread demonstrations for justice.

Hundreds of women joined the protests in Kolkata and other cities in Bengal, demanding accountability for the brutal crime. The protests, which began at 11:55pm under the slogan "For women's independence on the midnight of independence," have been spearheaded by activists and ordinary citizens alike, reflecting a shared determination to reclaim safety and justice for women.

This movement, named "Women Reclaim the Night," has rapidly gained momentum, with new protest locations being added as more people across Bengal's suburbs and beyond joined the cause. The demonstrations extended beyond Kolkata, reaching prominent areas such as Delhi's AIIMS and Chittaranjan Park.

Notably, several Bengali actors, including Mimi Chakraborty, Subhashree Ganguly, Riddhi Sen, Arindam Sil, and Madhumita Sarcar, lent their voices to the protests in Kolkata. Other well-known figures such as Aparna Sen, Trina Saha, Rwitobroto Mukherjee, and Parno Mittra also took to the streets to show their solidarity with the victim and the cause.

Mimi Chakraborty took to Instagram, sharing videos and a picture from the protest. In a powerful statement, she wrote: "Justice delayed is justice denied. Today my city of joy cried in its every corner as we failed as humans, so every lane roared for justice. And I would like to repeat my tweet again 'Punishment should be such that next time even thinking of a heinous crime like this gives you shivers down the spine…NO MERCY PLEA.'"

Other actors echoed her sentiments, using their social media platforms to amplify the demand for justice. Riddhi Sen posted on his Instagram Stories: "Do not go gentle in that goodnight. Rage, rage against the dying of the light." Subhashree Ganguly, Madhumita Sarcar, and Parno Mittra also shared clips from the protest scenes, while Trina Saha posted a video of protesters chanting, "We want justice." She added, "We demand severe punishment IMMEDIATELY." Rwitobroto Mukherjee joined in with a video of people singing and penned a heartfelt note in Bengali.

The crime that sparked this movement occurred on August 9 when a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital while on duty. Her half-naked body was found in the seminar hall of the hospital the next morning, sending shockwaves through the medical community and beyond.

In response, doctors and medical professionals across India have initiated protests, demanding stronger protections for women working everywhere. A civic volunteer has since been arrested in connection with the crime, but the outrage has not subsided. The Calcutta High Court has ordered the transfer of the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), raising hopes for a thorough investigation and swift justice.

The outpouring of grief and anger has united people across the country, as the Kolkata incident serves as yet another grim reminder of the dangers women continue to face. As more voices join the chorus for change, the protests show no sign of slowing down, with participants vowing to continue their efforts until justice is served.