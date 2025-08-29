Kids can now watch ‘Sisimpur’ for free on OTT

For the first time, the widely popular children's programme "Sisimpur" is being made available on an OTT platform. The show can now be streamed free of charge on Bongo.

Bongo has announced that the new episodes of the show's 15th season have already arrived, bringing fresh stories with Halum, Tuktuki, Ikri, and Shiku.

Aimed at pre-primary and primary level children, "Sisimpur" began its journey in 2005. The characters Halum, Ikri Mikri, Shiku, and Tuktuki quickly became popular among children.

Through the programme, children learn to recognise letters, identify letters within words, combine letters to form words, and create sentences with those words. It also encourages them to explore their surroundings and use everyday objects to learn about letters and words.

Alongside language, letters, mathematics, and the environment, "Sisimpur" also teaches essential topics such as health and hygiene in a fun and playful way.

Additionally, the programme has helped children learn about gender equality, social values, as well as the country's art, culture, and traditions.