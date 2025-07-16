Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra blessed with baby girl

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have stepped into a new chapter of their lives with the birth of their daughter. The couple officially announced the arrival of their baby girl on Wednesday through a heartfelt Instagram post.

In a joint message, they wrote, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl". The note, adorned in shades of pink with hearts and stars, was posted following earlier reports that Kiara had given birth.

According to a report from the Hindustan Times, Kiara delivered the baby girl naturally at Mumbai's Reliance Hospital, and both mother and child are doing well.

Back in February, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child by sharing a photo of themselves holding baby socks on Instagram. The caption read, "The greatest gift of our lives (baby emoji) Coming soon." They did not disclose the due date at the time.

Kiara recently attended the Cannes Film Festival, proudly showing off her baby bump. The couple tied the knot in 2023 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, after dating since 2020. Professionally they appeared together in the 2021 war drama "Shershaah".

Looking ahead, Kiara will star in "War 2", directed by Ayan Mukerji, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, set for release on August 14. Sidharth is set to appear opposite Janhvi Kapoor in "Param Sundari", which is scheduled to hit theatres on October 10.