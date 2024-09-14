'Karate Kid' actor Chad McQueen passes away at 63

Actor Chad McQueen, the son of Hollywood icon Steve McQueen, has passed away at the age of 63.

McQueen's major breakthrough came in 1984 when he was cast in the popular film "The Karate Kid", where he portrayed Dutch—one of the rivals to Ralph Macchio's main character.

McQueen's attorney, Arthur H Barens, confirmed to The Associated Press that he passed away on Wednesday.

The actor pursued a career similar to his father's, excelling both in film and in motor racing.

His wife, Jeanie Galbraith, shared a tribute to him on Instagram, alongside their son Chase and daughter Madison.

The family shared the news of his passing "with a heavy heart," and added, "His remarkable journey as a loving father to us, along with his unwavering commitment to our mother, truly exemplified a life filled with love and dedication."

"His passion for racing not only highlighted his exceptional talent, but also served as a way to honour his father's legacy, a testament to the values instilled in him. He passed his passion, knowledge and dedication down to us and we will continue not only his legacy but our grandfathers as well."

McQueen is also survived by his son from a previous relationship, Steven R McQueen, an actor known for his role in "The Vampire Diaries".

Chad McQueen returned to his role in the 1986 sequel "The Karate Kid Part II" and featured in various other films. He also produced two documentaries about his father: "I Am Steve McQueen" in 2014 and "Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans" the consecutive year.

His father, who gained prominence in the 1960s with action films like The Magnificent Seven and The Great Escape, passed away in Mexico in 1980 at the age of 50, following a tumour removal surgery.

In addition to his acting career, Chad McQueen also shared his father's love for cars. As reported by AP, he spent many years competing professionally, including in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 24 Hours of Daytona races but endured several injuries along the way.

In 2010, he established McQueen Racing, a company he operated alongside his children, Chase and Madison. They specialised in creating custom cars and motorcycles while also collaborating with the film industry.

"I didn't find acting fun anymore. So, I decided to give racing a total commitment," McQueen shared in a 2005 interview with AP.

Jon Hurwitz, one of the creators of "Cobra Kai", the successful "Karate Kid" revival on Netflix, also paid tribute to him online.

