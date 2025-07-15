K-drama actress Kang Seo Ha dies at 31 after cancer battle

South Korean actress Kang Seo Ha, known for her roles in popular K-dramas such as "Heart Surgeons", "Through the Waves", and "The Flower in Prison", has passed away at the age of 31 after a prolonged battle with stomach cancer. The news of her death was confirmed by Soompi yesterday.

A graduate of the Korea National University of Arts' School of Drama, Kang Seo Ha began gaining attention in 2012 after appearing in the music video "Getting Farther Away" by Brave Guys. She went on to act in series such as "Schoolgirl Detectives", "Assembly", and "First Love Again".

Her memorial altar has been set up at Seoul St Mary's Hospital with the funeral procession scheduled for 7:40am on July 16. She will be laid to rest at her family's burial site in Haman, Gyeongnam Province.

In a touching tribute, a family member posted a video on Instagram mourning her loss, writing, "Even while suffering so much, you worried about everyone else. You never let me skip a meal, even when you couldn't eat yourself. My angel, who left too soon—I hope you're at peace now."

Fans flooded social media with heartfelt condolences for the young actress, who remained generous and kind-hearted despite her illness.

Kang had last wrapped up filming for the movie "Mangnaein", which is expected to be her final on-screen appearance.