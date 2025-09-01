Jude Law says playing Putin made him ‘obsessive’ in ‘The Wizard of the Kremlin’

British actor Jude Law has portrayed a wide range of characters throughout his acclaimed career, but his latest role demanded unusual preparation. The 52-year-old star admitted he became "obsessive" about watching Russian President Vladimir Putin while preparing to play him in "The Wizard of the Kremlin". The film, directed by Olivier Assayas, had its premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Law, who already bears a natural resemblance to Putin, said he enhanced the likeness by adopting the leader's stern expressions and distinctive walk. "There's so much footage one could watch, and when I went down that rabbit hole, it became obsessive. You're always searching for more recent material," he told reporters.

The actor acknowledged the difficulty of portraying someone whose public image is tightly controlled. "The challenge is that we see so little of him. It's like a mask," Law said. He credited the work of the makeup and hair team for completing the transformation, adding that he had no fear of backlash for taking on the role.

Running at two and a half hours, "The Wizard of the Kremlin" examines Putin's rise from intelligence officer to Russian president, detailing his suppression of political opponents, control over oligarchs, and consolidation of power. The story is told through the eyes of fictional political advisor Vadim Baranov, played by Paul Dano, and is adapted from Giuliano da Empoli's best-selling novel of the same name.

Director Assayas described the project as a broader commentary on authoritarianism. He noted how Russia's shift from a fragile democracy in the late 1990s to today's autocratic system serves as a cautionary tale for the West. "We made a film about what politics has become, and the dangerous situation we all feel we are in," he said.

Early reviews from Venice have been divided. The Hollywood Reporter praised Law and Dano's performances but criticised the film for being weighed down by too many events and characters. Screen International, on the other hand, praised its dense, incident-driven screenplay and sleek pacing.

"The Wizard of the Kremlin" is among 21 films competing for the Golden Lion at this year's Venice Film Festival, which runs until Saturday (August 28) .