Jovan’s intersection of faith and family

Farhan Ahmed Jovan, a prominent figure on the Bangladeshi small screen, is set to make this Eid-ul-Azha particularly memorable. Not only does it mark his first Eid since marrying Sajin Ahmed Nirjona in early 2024, but it also sees him embracing both personal and professional milestones.

Reflecting on the essence of the festival, Jovan shared, "I always try to take out some free time from my work before the festival to go to the cattle market and buy a sacrificial cow with my family members." He emphasised the importance of this tradition, noting, "It is a must that I do during this event," adding that he prefers the cash-in-hand method for the payment as an age-old tradition he has been following since childhood.

For Jovan, Eid is more than just rituals; it's a cherished time for familial bonding. "I always look forward to such festivals, as it allows me to create special moments with my family members, as I am always a family person," he expressed.

This year holds added significance as he plans to celebrate with his extended family for the first time since his marriage.

Beyond personal celebrations, Jovan is mindful of the ethical aspects of the festival. He urged, "Since it is the holy festival for all the Muslims across the world, I would like to convey my message to all the readers to celebrate this occasion appropriately. Please make sure that all the animals who are being sacrificed don't experience extreme pain, so that they are all handled with care. Let's be more cautious and try not to be humane towards them."

Last Eid, Farhan Ahmed Jovan received widespread praise for his performances across several projects, most notably "Best Friend 2.0", where he reunited with Mehazabien Chowdhury after a significant gap. Their on-screen chemistry was warmly welcomed by fans, rekindling the charm of a much-loved pairing. The 'Best Friend' series, widely regarded as one of the most iconic trilogies in Bangladeshi television, continues to hold a special place in viewers' hearts. This Eid-ul-Azha, Jovan is set to appear in around 12 fictions, promising audiences another festive season filled with memorable performances.