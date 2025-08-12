TV & Film
'Jolly LLB 3' teaser: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi face off in courtroom comedy

The teaser for Subhash Kapoor's "Jolly LLB 3", starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, dropped today. The third instalment in the franchise brings together the two Jollys from the earlier films, who face off in the courtroom, much to the annoyance of Judge Tripathi, once again played by Saurabh Shukla.

The 1-minute-30-second teaser of "Jolly LLB 3" first introduces advocate Jagdish Tyagi, also known as Jolly from Meerut, played by Arshad Warsi. It then brings in Jagadishwar Mishra, also known as Jolly from Kanpur, portrayed by Akshay Kumar. The Meerut Jolly assures everyone that he has changed, but his plans are quickly disrupted when the Kanpur Jolly challenges him in court.

Saurabh Shukla's judge steals the spotlight, wrapping up the teaser by declaring that both Jollys seem to exist solely to make his life miserable. The teaser even slips in a playful Kallu Mama joke, nodding to his iconic role.

"Jolly LLB 3" follows the 2013 original and its 2017 sequel, with Arshad Warsi leading the first film and Akshay Kumar the second. Produced by Aruna Bhatia, Dimple Kharbanda, and Naren Kumar, the film is set to release on September 19. Saurabh Shukla returns as Judge Sunderlal Tripathi, a role he portrayed in both earlier instalments.

 

