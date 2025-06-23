TV & Film
JK Rowling confirms close involvement with HBO's 'Harry Potter' series

JK Rowling has voiced strong support for HBO's upcoming "Harry Potter" television adaptation, calling the first two episodes "So, so, so good!" in a recent post on X. Though she's not writing for the series directly, Rowling confirmed she's been "working closely with the extremely talented writers."

The series, announced in 2023, will reimagine Rowling's beloved books, with each season dedicated to a single book. HBO CEO Casey Bloys had earlier stressed Rowling's active involvement in the development process, particularly in selecting showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod.

JK Rowling

Rowling, however, remains a contentious figure in popular culture. Since 2020, her repeated social media comments on gender identity have sparked widespread backlash, with critics labeling them transphobic. Despite this, HBO has maintained its long-standing collaboration with the author.

"The decision to be in business with JK Rowling is not new for us. We've been in business for 25 years," Bloys told "The Town" podcast, reiterating that "Harry Potter" would not reflect Rowling's personal political views. "It's pretty clear that those are her personal, political views. She's entitled to them," he added.

The new cast features Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout as Harry, Hermione, and Ron respectively. Veteran actors like John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu and Nick Frost will take on major roles, including "Albus Dumbledore," "Minerva McGonagall," "Severus Snape," and "Rubeus Hagrid."

Rowling again drew attention in May when she responded to Essiedu signing an open letter criticizing a U.K. Supreme Court ruling that denied legal recognition to transgender identities. Despite their opposing views, she defended Essiedu's right to speak out. "I don't have the power to sack an actor from the series and I wouldn't exercise it if I did," she wrote on X. "I don't believe in taking away people's jobs or livelihoods because they hold legally protected beliefs that differ from mine."

Filming of the new "Harry Potter" series is expected to begin later this year, with a release planned for 2026.

