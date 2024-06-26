Jitendra Kumar to star in ‘Mirzapur 3’

It seems Phulera's favourite Sachiv Ji will be appearing in Amazon Prime's much-anticipated crime thriller "Mirzapur".

Ali Fazal accidentally confirmed that Jitendra Kumar will be making a special appearance in the popular web-series.

Interestingly, the ending of "Panchayat" Season 3 reminded fans of "Mirzapur", leaving many wondering whether there would be a crossover between the two shows, and apparently, that has come true.

Video of Is Jitendra Kumar’s character from Panchayat to have a cameo in Ali Fazal’s Mirzapur? Makers reveal

During an interview with ANI, Ali Faizal confirmed that there was a major hint at the end of "Panchayat" season 3 and that it was indeed a cross promotion.

When asked about whether any of their favourite "Panchayat" actors will be making an appearance in "Mirzapur." The actor confirmed that Jitendra will be making a special cameo in the series.

While his team members shouted that it was supposed to be a surprise. Ali Faizal went on to elaborate how Sachiv Ji comes into the whole scene.

Sachiv Ji will be there for some paperwork, as they needed proof that Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) was dead. Jitendra will be seen in the cameo role for the first two episodes.

"Mirzapur" season 3, comprising of 10 episodes, is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Media and Entertainment. It is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer.

The ensemble cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha.

"Mirzapur" season 3 is slated to be released on Amazon Prime on July 5.