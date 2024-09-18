Jisu Entertainment to release 'Room Number 2011' in memory of Abrar Fahad

TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Sep 18, 2024 10:59 AM
Last update on: Wed Sep 18, 2024 11:05 AM

TV & Film

Photo: Collected

Earlier on October 7, 2019, Buet student Abrar Fahad tragically lost his life after a brutal beating, an event that sparked nationwide outrage and attention. Now, a short film titled "Room Number 2011", inspired by Abrar's story, is in production, directed by Sheikh Jisan Ahmed.

The film's poster was unveiled on Jisu Entertainment's Facebook page on Monday afternoon and has since gone viral across various social media platforms.

In an interview with Channel i Online, Sheikh Jisan Ahmed explained that his production company, Jisu Entertainment, typically produces a variety of content, including recreations of iconic scenes from Hollywood and Bollywood films. Their team has successfully recreated scenes from Hindi films such as "PK", "Three Idiots", as well as the local hit "Monpura", earning significant praise for their work.

Jisan noted that "Room Number 2011" is their first major project of this nature. He confirmed that the film is based on the tragic events surrounding Abrar Fahad's death.

Regarding the film's background, Jisan stated, "Yes, the film is indeed based on Abrar Fahad's incident. We sought permission from his family before proceeding. Abrar's younger brother, Abrar Faiyaz, provided us with crucial information, and we also interviewed Abrar's roommate at Buet for further insights."

In addition to the information gathered from Abrar's family and friends, Jisan revealed that they also relied on newspaper reports and statements from the accused to develop the screenplay. The short film is expected to be approximately 25 minutes long, and Jisan emphasised that the portrayal remains true to the facts without any exaggeration.

Jisan announced that filming has been completed, and the project is now in post-production. With Abrar's death anniversary approaching on October 7, there has been speculation regarding the release date. Jisan clarified that while they are aiming for a release around this time, no exact date has been confirmed yet. The release could take place on October 5, 6, or 7, allowing viewers to remember Abrar.

Jisan also revealed that the film will be screened at a theater in California and simultaneously released on Jisu Entertainment's YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

Asif Islam's 'Nirvana' trailer stuns with its silent storytelling
Read more

Asif Islam’s ‘Nirvana’ trailer stuns with its silent storytelling

Discussing the film's funding, Jisan shared, "We managed to complete this film on a zero budget. Initially, there was no producer involved, so I pushed forward and finished the project with my own resources. After filming was done, I approached several companies for support, and fortunately, a Bangladeshi organisation based in the US, called Ektiphul, stepped in to back us."

