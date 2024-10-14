TV & Film
Jessia Islam stunning presence at Miss Grand International pageant

Photos: Collected

Bangladeshi model Jessia Islam has recently lit up the stage at the Miss Grand International pageant, radiating grace and energy throughout the competition. 

A video of her ramp walk took the internet by storm. Draped in a breathtaking onion pink colour satin off-shoulder gown, she embodied elegance and sophistication, effortlessly turning heads as she glided down the runway with poise at the press conference of Miss Grand International 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand. 

Recently, Jessia Islam competed in the swimsuit segment of the pageant, where she earned a spot among the top 20 contenders for the best in swimsuit. The final top 10 will be decided based on a combination of fan votes and judges' scores, and so Jessia urged her fans to vote for her.

In this round, all the models showcased maroon-coloured bikinis, accentuating their striking physiques. And Jessica looked stunning in the swimsuit competition. 

Earlier, Jessia secured a place in the top 30 during the Grand Voice audition round, standing out among contestants from over 75 countries, prior to the beginning of the main competition. 

Jessia has been active in the entertainment industry for seven years, beginning with her victory in the Miss World Bangladesh competition in 2017. She later represented Bangladesh at Miss World in China and has since participated in various beauty pageants.

The grand finale of this event will take place on October 25. 

