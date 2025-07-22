Jafar Panahi named Asian Filmmaker of the Year by Busan Intl Film Festival

Renowned Iranian director Jafar Panahi has been named the 2025 Asian Filmmaker of the Year by the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), honouring his profound impact on Asian cinema and unwavering creative resistance under political oppression.

The award will be formally presented during BIFF's opening ceremony on September 17 at the Busan Cinema Centre. Marking its 30th anniversary, this year's festival will introduce a new competition section and run from September 26 to 30 across venues in the South Korean city, with the Asian Contents & Film Market taking place from September 20 to 23 at BEXCO.

Panahi, acclaimed globally for his courageous filmmaking, has earned top accolades from the world's three major film festivals: the Palme d'Or at Cannes this year for "It Was Just an Accident", the Golden Lion at Venice for "The Circle" (2002), and the Golden Bear at Berlin for "Taxi" (2015).

In a statement, BIFF praised Panahi's body of work for its piercing exploration of personal freedom and survival under state censorship. The festival noted his remarkable perseverance in continuing to make films in Iran, often in secret and under extreme surveillance, despite being repeatedly detained and banned from filmmaking or international travel.

Reacting to the award, Panahi said, "At a time when making films in my country becomes more difficult every day, this recognition reminds me that cinema can still connect us beyond borders, languages and limitations. I not only accept this award in my own name, but also on behalf of all those who, in silence, in exile, or under pressure, continue to create."

Panahi joins a prestigious list of past recipients, including Hirokazu Kore-eda, Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Abbas Kiarostami, Tsui Hark, Chow Yun-fat, and Tony Leung Chiu-wai.