‘I've deliberately avoided typecasting myself’: Shaju Khadem

Shaju Khadem, known for his performances in stage productions, TV dramas, and films, has gained significant popularity over the course of his career. In addition to his acting career, he has ventured into hosting, further enhancing his reputation and popularity in the industry.

The latest film he is featured in, "Shyama Kabya", directed by Badrul Anam Saud, has recently been released. Khadem portrays a negative character in the film thereby showcasing his versatility as an actor.

When asked about his experience portraying a negative character, Shaju Khadem expressed, "I enjoy acting in any role, whether it's positive or negative. However, taking on playing the villain feels good in its distinct way."

Shaju Khadem further commented on his role in the recently released "Shyama Kabya" by recounting a chat with someone, "Viewers have praised my performance in this film. A person even asked whether I was taking over Misha Sawdagar's place in the industry. I simply said I'm not here to replace anyone rather I want to authentically act to the best of my ability."

The actor portrayed a negative character in the film "1971 Shei Shob Din" released last year, which received praise from audiences. Regarding this film, Khadem mentioned, "I received significant appreciation for my portrayal of a Razakar in the film directed by Hridi Huq. I faced criticism as well, then again criticism can also act as a gift in an actor's journey."

In response to being asked about the type of character that attracts him, Shaju Khadem said, "I don't have a specific preference. I appreciate portraying both negative and positive characters equally. As an actor, I love the craft of acting. Nevertheless, I am drawn to characters that offer acting challenges and opportunities for growth. Most significantly the characters I play should feel diverse."

"Throughout my career, I've deliberately avoided sticking to one type of character. Diversity has been key for me. I've embraced a range of roles, and it's been rewarding to receive love and appreciation from audiences for each of them," he added.

In the past, Shaju Khadem played a negative character in the film "Maa", directed by Aranya Anwar. His performance in it garnered widespread acclaim and praise from audiences.

The seasoned actor praised Badrul Anam Saud, the director of the recently released film "Shyama Kabya", stating, "Saud is an exceptional director with a unique storytelling approach and cinematic style. Having collaborated with Saud extensively, I commend his ability to showcase his talent in 'Shyama Kabya's' compelling narrative with impressive directorial craftsmanship."

Shaju Khadem is currently occupied with the filming of a new drama series titled "Phulbahar". Expressing enthusiasm for the project, he said, "I play a good character, unlike any other, in this drama. Audiences will witness a new facet of my acting."