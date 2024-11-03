I’m exactly where I should be: Deepa Khandakar

Deepa Khandakar has been a household name in Bangladeshi television, for over 25 years. Since her debut in 1999 as a listed artiste on BTV, Deepa has lived and breathed acting — a career she describes as her profession and passion. She has acted in numerous television dramas, some of which became audience favourites, while also making her mark in films and OTT platforms.

Recently, Deepa starred in three one-hour-long dramas, two of which are set to air on BTV. The upcoming one, "Bristir Moto Jhore Pore Lal Golaper Papri",was aired on November 2. "This beautiful story has a profound root," Deepa shared expressing that her enthusiasm for strong storytelling remains as vibrant as ever.

Her film career is equally remarkable. Deepa just finished shooting "Ritu Kamini", directed by Zahid Hossain, where she plays a mother. "The plot of the films tells a mother's story with a unique narrative. My character felt different from my usual roles, and I believe the audience will appreciate it."

In addition to her recent work, Deepa's cinematic roles have continued to shine. She starred in three films released during the past two Eids — "Mona: Jinn-2", "Dark World", and "Revenge". "I am proud of the diverse characters I portrayed in each film," she said.

Moreover, she admitted that one of her most fulfilling experiences was working opposite Afzal Hossain in "Oporajeyo", the final film directed by renowned director Syed Salahuddin Zaki. "Working in a movie by such an iconic director was an honour. I'm also fortunate to have had the chance to work alongside an actor as talented as Afzal Hossain. It is something I'll always cherish."

Deepa's film journey began with "Bhaijaan Elo Re", starring alongside Shakib Khan. "It was a hugely successful film," she reflected. Her presence on OTT platforms has been equally impactful, particularly her role in Vicky Zahed's web-series, "Rumi", which received widespread acclaim.

Deepa is presently busy filming a web-series directed by Mahmudur Rahman Hime for Deepto Play, as well as another series by Zahid Pritom. "Producing web-series requires considerable care and attention. Additionally, many high-quality projects are being released on OTT platforms these days," she stated about her observation of the platforms.

When asked about her goals at this stage in her career, Deepa responded with clarity, "Since the beginning, I've been playing leading roles, now I want to continue doing meaningful roles that offer depth. The characters I choose play must have substance."

Acting has always been her sole profession. "This is my livelihood; I've done nothing else for years," she said. But it's not just work for Deepa—acting is her life's calling. Her love for the craft is evident in the roles she has chosen throughout her career, each one a testament to her dedication.

Deliberating on the love and support she has received over the years, the actress expressed nothing but gratitude, "I've been blessed with the audience's love from the very beginning, and I still receive it to this day!"

As for regrets, Deepa confessed to having none. "I don't have any regrets or sorrows. I've had the chance to play some incredible roles. The only thought that crosses my mind is that if the high-quality films being produced today had begun 20 years ago, I might have had the opportunity to accomplish even more."

When inquired about her position in the industry, Deepa replied with confidence, "I'm exactly where I should be."