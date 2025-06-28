Ileana D’Cruz welcomes second baby boy

Actor Ileana D'Cruz has welcomed her second child with husband Michael Dolan. The 38-year-old shared the heartwarming news early today on social media, revealing that the boy was born on June 19.

Her caption read simply, "Our hearts are so full", echoing the announcement style of their first son, Koa Phoenix Dolan, born in August 2023. The couple has named the son Keanu Rafe Dolan.

Unlike her first pregnancy, which she openly documented on Instagram with emotional insights and food cravings, Ileana kept this one remarkably private.

Fans only got a brief hint in a year-end recap video posted in January 2025, where she was seen flashing a positive pregnancy test from October. With Keanu's timely arrival, the family of four now grows in joy and quiet celebration.