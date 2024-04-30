Icons gather for ‘Lux Channel i Superstar’ reunion

One of Channel i's most acclaimed reality shows, "Lux Channel i Superstar" has been presenting the entertainment industry with the most talented female artistes for over a decade.

Since its inception in 1923, Lux Cosmetics has transcended from being a mere cleansing product to becoming an emblem of beauty, aroma, and empowerment for women worldwide.

To celebrate the brand's centenary, Lux Bangladesh and Channel i arranged an illustrious event that took place at a five-star hotel in the capital. The organiser of the event, Lux, hence adorned the occasion in celebration of its centenary.

With beaming smiles, renowned artistes including Suborna Mustafa, Afsana Mimi, Jaya Ahsan, Aupee Karim, Rumana Rashid Ishita, Bidya Sinha Saha Mim, Azmeri Haque Badhan, Kusum Sikder, Mousumi Hamid, Mumtaheena Chowdhury Toya, Peya Jannatul, and many others were present at the event held on Monday evening.

During the lively evening, Bidya Sinha Mim, who embarked on her career after winning "Lux Channel i Superstar 2007," delivered a captivating performance — enthralling the audiences.

Expressing her joy, the actress stated "I have an emotional attachment with this institution. I feel that this place fulfills the dreams of thousands of girls. I, too, was a simple girl. Through this platform, I entered showbiz. Life took a turn, and I am grateful to Lux for giving me a new life."

In 2009, the platform facilitated Mehazabien Chowdhury with her entrance and now the actress is known as the queen of television. She remarked, "Whatever I am today, it's all because of this platform. I am delighted to attend the event marking their centenary. They have consistently encouraged talent and creativity. For this, I will forever remain grateful to them."

In 2010, through "Lux Channel i Superstar", Mumtaheena Chowdhury Toya emerged as an actress of this generation. She said, "My relationship with Channel i and Lux is unique. I am always grateful to them. They have provided me with a platform through which I have gained recognition as Toya to continue to work."

Apart from them, the event was graced by personalities like Nandita, Sarika Sabah, and many others from the fields of acting, modeling, and music.

