I was told I’d never make it as a star: Joaquin Phoenix

Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix has revealed that an early-career insult from a film director almost derailed his ambitions—before ultimately fueling his rise to Hollywood stardom.

In a candid appearance on the podcast "This Past Weekend" hosted by Theo Von, the "Joker" actor recalled a director telling him on set that he was "just a character actor," a remark he interpreted as a coded dismissal of his star potential.

"It's kind of code for, like, 'You're never going to really get there, but you'll work,'" said Phoenix. "And that f***ing pissed me off."

Though clearly frustrated at the time, Phoenix said the sting of that moment became a turning point. "I ultimately appreciate it because it made me go like, 'Well, how do I find that way? How do I find more?'"

Phoenix went on to prove his critics wrong. He has since earned four Academy Award nominations, winning Best Actor for his dark and layered portrayal in "Joker". He's also claimed Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival for his haunting role in Lynne Ramsay's "You Were Never Really Here".

His career spans a wide range of genres, from mainstream hits like "Walk the Line" and "Signs" to acclaimed indie films such as "Her" and "The Master".

Phoenix's latest role is in "Eddington", a COVID-era Western helmed by Ari Aster, the director behind "Beau Is Afraid", While the film has divided critics and underperformed at the box office, many expect it to build a cult following.

Reviewing the film, Variety critic Owen Gleiberman wrote, "The movie is about the centre not holding, and you feel that refracted through every pleading stammer of Phoenix's alienated, sad-sack performance. It's not one of Phoenix's mumbly showboat performances.

There's a bitter poignance to Joe, who's in way over his mussy-haired head. When he finally takes matters into his own hands, you keep rooting for him even as he does something indefensible."