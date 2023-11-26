‘I want to serve the people’: Ferdous on his AL nomination for Dhaka-10

Ferdous Ahmed has been nominated by Awami League for Dhaka-10 seat in the 12th National Parliament Election. The noted actor will be competing in the National Assembly elections for the first time.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names of candidates who would be competing in the upcoming election, today.

Following the finalisation of the nomination, Ferdous expressed his sentiments, stating, "I have been entertaining people through my performance in movies for a long time. Now, my aspiration is to contribute in the society. My entry into politics is driven by a genuine desire to serve the people."

Ferdous further expressed, "I extend my gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. I hope that I can safeguard the love and respect she has bestowed upon me. I am committed to upholding the ideals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman throughout my life. I am also thankful to Awami League for giving me the nomination."

When asked what motivated him to follow his passion in politics, the actor said, "I have always aspired to stand by the people and serve them. However, this necessitates a well-organised team that I can collaborate with effectively. Awami League is a wonderful party that provides the traditional framework from which I can pursue and achieve my dreams."

Ferdous stated, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has made significant contributions to the film industry, always standing by artists in times of peril. Her generous and compassionate nature serves as an inspiration for us to engage in public service. Under her leadership, Bangladesh has made substantial progress."

It's worth noting that Ferdous has been actively involved in the film industry for 25 years. His breakthrough performance came 25 years ago with the film "Hothat Brishti", which brought him fame and popularity. Since then, he has consistently worked in the film industry, earning the National Film Award four times.