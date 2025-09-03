TV & Film
I want my films to have international value: Nuhash Humayun

Photo: Ziauddin Shiplu

Young filmmaker Nuhash Humayun has carved out a niche for himself in the horror genre. At a recent event organised by the Dhaka University Film Society, he opened up about his journey as a filmmaker, the challenges of making horror films in Bangladesh, and his ambitions for the international stage.

Determined to take Bangladeshi films beyond national borders, Nuhash highlighted that his works are already being screened at several international film festivals and have been receiving appreciation from global audiences.

Sharing one of his earliest experiences, he recalled, "My first experience was with the film 'Iti, Tomari Dhaka' at the Busan International Film Festival. One of the anthology's stories was directed by me. The audience there came from different countries, and they were thoroughly enjoying the film. Many parts of my segment had comedy, and people laughed while watching those scenes. That experience changed my life. It made me realise that my work is not only for my own country. It has an international value."

According to Nuhash, the Busan experience gave him the confidence to pursue international recognition. From then on, he set his sights on creating films that could resonate beyond Bangladesh. "I wanted to take our work to international platforms so global audiences could appreciate them," he said. "That's why with my subsequent films, I tried to reach international viewers." His works, he added, have been able to connect with audiences across different backgrounds.

Reflecting on fame at home versus abroad, Nuhash observed, "To be honest, if we talk about Bangladesh or specifically Dhaka, becoming famous in Dhaka is very easy. If someone in Bangladesh wants to be a celebrity or an influencer, it's relatively simple, because our city is very small, and so is the country. But making films and establishing a place internationally is difficult. That's what attracted me at that time. I only wanted to share my films with international audiences."

 

