I had to go into hiding for supporting Nawshaba: Moushumi Hamid

Renowned actress Moushumi Hamid recently returned to Dhaka after completing the shoot of a new film in Bandarban and Cox's Bazar. Directed by Tasnova Tabassum Atoshi, the film's title is yet to be finalised. This marks her return to work after a tumultuous month, which saw the rise of the anti-discrimination student movement and the collapse of the previous government.

However, the actress' activities haven't been confined to the entertainment industry. Moushumi was a prominent voice in the recently concluded movement. She took to the streets and voiced her support for the students on social media. "I joined the protests for four to five days. I stood with the students because I believe in their cause," she said.

Recalling a specific incident, Moushumi described how, like many others, she changed her social media profile picture to red in solidarity with the movement. Not long after, she received a phone call during the ongoing curfew, with someone repeatedly inquiring about her whereabouts. Fearful for her safety, she and her husband fled their home. "We returned 12 hours later, only to receive another call the next day, warning me not to post anything else. But I didn't stop. I spoke out against injustice, and I wasn't afraid."

When asked about the state of our freedom of speech before August 5, Moushumi candidly stated, "There wasn't much freedom of speech, and I am living proof of that. Everyone was afraid to speak up. But after the downfall of the former government, that fear is gone. Now, we can speak freely."

Moushumi also revisited her experience during the 2018 protests when actress Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed was arrested, "Back then, I posted several things on Facebook in support of Nawshaba, which led to me receiving threatening phone calls. I couldn't speak out then, but now, with the new sense of freedom, I feel like I can finally share my experiences."

Taking the advice of friends, Moushumi deleted some of her posts and turned off her phone out of fear after the arrest of Nawshaba. "I went underground for 13 days, being completely out of contact with everyone. I remember the fear I felt as I travelled from Cox's Bazar to Sreemangal, not knowing what would happen next."

At that time, actor Shazu Khadem bhai was of great help. He called many people and told them, "Moushumi never gets involved with politics, so make sure she isn't harmed." After that, I continued shooting, but I kept thinking that I could be arrested at any moment."

The actress also disclosed that during this period, a director warned her that a case had been filed against her and advised her to stay hidden. "That was the life I led back then," she recounted.

Reflecting on the current situation, Moushumi expressed relief. "Now, I feel free. We can all express our opinions openly. Life is much better for everyone now."

As for the violence and deaths of students and civilians, Moushumi stressed, "All murders should be investigated, and the criminals must be brought to justice swiftly. We need to bring an end to the syndicates everywhere."

Moushumi shared the shooting experience of her upcoming musical, saying, "We shot in Cox's Bazar and Bandarban. The story is beautiful, and it felt great to work amid the serenity of nature. After going through an uncertain and restless month, being able to shoot by the sea and in the hills has done wonders for my mood, especially being near the mountains."

In addition to this project, Moushumi expressed excitement about another of her upcoming films "Noya Manush", which is set to release later this year. Shot in a remote rural area, the film demanded rigorous work, but she is confident that audiences will appreciate the final product. "We received a lot of love from the locals, and I believe we've created something special," she added.

Moushumi has also been active on OTT platforms, with a new web-film set to begin shooting soon. She also mentioned another upcoming project with the popular streaming platform Hoichoi.