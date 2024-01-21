TV & Film
Sun Jan 21, 2024 05:24 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 21, 2024 05:29 PM

Hritik-Deepika’s ‘Fighter’ to release in Bangladesh on the same day

On January 25, the much anticipated film starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone "Fighter", will release in India and Bangladesh at the same time. The news has been confirmed by the proprietor of Action Cut Entertainment, Anonno Mamun.

"The Information Ministry has confirmed the news to me just now," he told The Daily Star. "This will hopefully be the first time that Bangladeshi audiences will see a Hindi film in 3D.

Previously, Action Cut Entertainment imported "Pathaan", "Jawan", "Animal" and "Dunki".

Besides Hrithik and Deepika, the film will also feature Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand, and written jointly by Siddharth and Ramon Chibb.

