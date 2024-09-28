How ‘Banglalink Niloy’ became the ‘king’ of romantic dramas

From a reluctant actor to small-screen superstar, Niloy Alamgir's journey has been nothing short of cinematic. Over the years, with unwavering determination, he has emerged as one of the most beloved television actors of his generation.

Amid his hectic schedule, Niloy managed to take a brief break from shooting. Braving Dhaka's notorious traffic and heavy rain, he drove himself to The Daily Star for an exclusive photoshoot and interview.

"I have to get back to the shoot as soon as we finish," he said, as excited colleagues—fans of his work—gathered around, eager for selfies with the beloved star.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Niloy's latest project, "Kistir Sir", released on September 23, quickly became a top trending video on YouTube within just two days.

His rise to fame began in 2009 when he won a reality show as a young boy. "Part of me always wanted to be a silver-screen star," Niloy reflected. He pursued that dream, making his cinematic debut in "Bailey Road" in 2010". "I appeared in two more films, but neither made much of an impact in theatres. At that time, both the audience and the industry were hesitant to embrace newcomers. There was little room for experimentation or risks with fresh faces. That dream slowly faded," he sighed.

Soon after, Niloy realised that connecting with the audience was more important than the medium. "I made my television debut in 2011 under Chayanika Chowdhury's direction. From there, I worked in various TV dramas and appeared in multiple serials," he said.

Early in his career, Niloy starred in a popular telecom commercial for Banglalink 'Desh', which skyrocketed his fame, leading people to refer to him as 'Niloy Banglalink'. "There was no turning back after that. My path was set on television, but in 2019, I decided to give cinema another shot," Niloy continued. "I signed up for Kaushik Shankar Das's film "Punch", which required a year of physical transformation, as my character was a boxer."

During this intense preparation period, Niloy paused all other commitments. However, after just nine days of shooting, production halted due to the Covid pandemic, once again shattering his cinematic aspirations.

"After the lockdown, Kaushik da wanted to resume the film, but by then I was fully immersed in television, and I didn't want to risk losing that momentum," he explained.

Niloy's hard work and passion eventually paid off. "It took time, but I did it!" he remarked, reflecting on his success as a dominant force in the small-screen industry.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

The actor credits luck for part of his success, especially with the rise of OTT platforms. As stars like Mosharraf Karim, Chanchal Chowdhury, and Afran Nisho transitioned to the digital medium, he noted, "A gap was created, giving those of us still working on television new opportunities."

When asked about his favourite co-stars, Niloy shared, "The audience loves my on-screen pairing with Jannatul Sumaiya Heme the most, and we collaborate frequently. I also enjoy working with Samira Khan Mahi and Tania Brishty."

Niloy's wife, Tasnuva Tabassum Hridi, a brand promoter on digital platforms, is both his biggest fan and toughest critic. She particularly admires the chemistry between him and Heme on screen. "She always appreciates my work and offers suggestions for improvement. Like many viewers, she prefers seeing me paired with Heme," he revealed with a smile.

Over his 15-year career, Niloy has appeared in over 500 dramas, and that number continues to grow as he captivates the nation with his exceptional acting and charm. "I don't know how long this phase will last, but I certainly hope to rule hearts forever," he concluded.