Fri Jul 11, 2025 02:25 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 11, 2025 02:37 PM

Hailee Steinfeld to star opposite Miles Teller in upcoming Olympic drama

Fri Jul 11, 2025 02:25 PM Last update on: Fri Jul 11, 2025 02:37 PM
Hailee Steinfeld to star opposite Miles Teller in upcoming Olympic drama
Photo: Collected

Fresh off her box office hit "Sinners", Hailee Steinfeld is set to co-star with Miles Teller in "Winter Games", an upcoming Olympic-themed drama from Paramount Pictures. 

The film, set to be directed by Paul Downs Colaizzo, who co-wrote the script with Pat Cunnane, follows an overlooked skier (Steinfeld) and a self-destructive hockey star (Teller) whose lives intersect in the Olympic Village, where romance and redemption collide.

Produced by Star Thrower and Teller, the film marks Steinfeld's first major role since "Sinners", which grossed $365 million worldwide. 

Her single "Dangerous" from the film's soundtrack also marked her musical comeback, amassing over 4.7 million streams in a month.

Steinfeld's previous notable projects generated significant buzz. She voiced Spider-Gwen in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" and starred as Kate Bishop in "Hawkeye"

Hailee SteinfeldMiles TellerWinter GamesOlympic-themed drama
