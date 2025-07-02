Govt allocates Tk 9 crore grant for 32 films

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has decided to allocate a total grant of Tk 9 crore for the production of 32 films in the 2024–25 fiscal year. Among these, 12 are full-length feature films and 20 are short films.

The announcement was made through an official press release issued by the ministry on Tuesday (July 1). According to the release, each full-length feature film will receive a grant of Tk 75 lakh, while each short film will be granted Tk 20 lakh.

The feature films selected for the grant are: "Robinhood Er Ashchorjo Obhijan", "Mayer Dak", "July", "Ruher Kafela", "Porotar Shad", "Khoari", "Jibon Opera", "Jolojuddho", "Kobirer Mukh: The Time Keeper", "Coffiner Dana", "Nawab Fozunnesa", and "Jui".

The short films selected for the grant include: "Mondo-Bhalo", "Felani", "Jhukir Matra", "Jiboner Gaan", "Who Has Made Us Fly", "Bhora Bador", "1230", "Brindaranir Angul", "Ekti Cinemar Jonno", "Dafan", "Satar", "Mangsho Kom", "Gogon", "Atithi", "Boba", "Advait", "Ashar Alo", "Gorjonpurer Bagha", "Where the Water Sleeps", and "Oposhomoy".