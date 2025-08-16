First look at Martin Scorsese documentary ‘Mr Scorsese’

Martin Scorsese, who recently made his Emmy-nominated OTT debut with Seth Rogen's "The Studio", is returning with a new project. The acclaimed filmmaker has announced "Mr Scorsese", a five-part documentary exploring both his personal and professional journey.

The documentary promises "unrestricted access to Scorsese's private archives" and features appearances by several of his long-time collaborators, including Cate Blanchett, Daniel Day-Lewis, Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jodie Foster, Mick Jagger, Margot Robbie, Thelma Schoonmaker, Paul Schrader, Steven Spielberg, and Sharon Stone, along with Scorsese himself.

The series will premiere on Apple TV+ on October 17.

The first trailer has already attracted attention for a candid, previously untold story shared by Steven Spielberg. He recalls receiving a distressed call from Scorsese during the making of "Taxi Driver". "You got to help me," Scorsese reportedly said, adding that the studio wanted him to cut all the blood from the film. Spielberg mentioned that Scorsese even threatened to buy a gun if the studio withheld his rough cuts—though it remained only a threat.

Directed by Rebecca Miller, best known for "Arthur Miller: Writer" (2017), the documentary has been described as a filmmaker's dream project. "I was honoured he trusted me to create this documentary, which I believe will resonate with everyone from devoted Scorsese admirers to anyone who has faced failure and still reached for the stars," Miller said in a statement.

If the trailer is any indication, "Mr Scorsese" will not only revisit his celebrated career but also shed light on the determination and artistic conviction that defined some of cinema's most enduring works.