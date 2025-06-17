Films postponed during Eid now eye Durga Puja release

Ten films were initially scheduled to be released in cinemas during Eid-ul-Azha. However, four of them—"Nadan", "Sardar Barir Khela", "Shironaam", and "Pinik"—withdrew from the lineup at the last moment. Now, the majority of these films are preparing to make their theatrical debut during Durga Puja this September.

Director Farhad Hossain had announced an Eid release for "Nadan" on May 13 with the launch of its first-look poster. However, just a week before Eid, the filmmaker revealed that technical complications had forced a delay. "Although we had initially planned for Eid, some technical issues held us back," he told The Daily Star. "Now we're targeting a Durga Puja release. If all goes according to plan, the film will premiere in cinemas nationwide this September 26."

Photo: Courtesy

The promotional campaign for "Nadan" is set to kick off in early September. Leading the cast is Shamol Mawla in the titular role, supported by an ensemble that includes Arfan Mredha Shiblu, Rakib Hossain Evan, Jewel Jahur, Saif Khan, Roshan Sharif, Kuntal Biswas, Shahadat Shishir, Saiful Islam, Rana Navid, and Kamal Khan, among others.

Another delayed release, "Pinik", directed by Jahid Jewel, was pulled from its initial Eid-ul-Fitr schedule due to pending VFX work. The psychological thriller stars Ador Azad and Shobnom Bubly in lead roles, with an ensemble cast including Ali Raj, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Azad Abul Kalam, Momena Chowdhury, Masum Bashar, and Sharif Siraj.

"We couldn't finish the film in time for Eid for several reasons," said Jahid Jewel. "We're now aiming for a Durga Puja release and will announce the final date at a press conference soon."

Photo: Collected

Government grant-winning film "Sardar Barir Khela", directed by Rakhal Sabuj and starring Ziaul Roshan, Bubly, and Azad Abul Kalam, is also preparing for a Durga Puja release. The production company plans to announce the release formally at an upcoming media briefing.

However, "Shironaam", directed by Anik Biswas, is still finalising its release schedule. The film had just five to six days of shooting left when it was announced for Eid. "We could have rushed the process, but we didn't want to compromise," said Biswas. "We're finishing the shoot by the end of this month, and a release later this year is still very likely."

"Shironaam" reflects on contemporary social and political realities, exploring the hopes and struggles of everyday people. Its cast includes Nirab Hossain, Eamin Haque Bobby, Salahuddin Lavlu, Shatabdi Wadud, Kochi Khondokar, Farzana Chobi, and Dilruba Doyel.

While exact dates are yet to be confirmed for all four films, audiences can expect a stacked Durga Puja lineup this year, packed with thrillers, drama, and star-studded ensembles.