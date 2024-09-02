Ferdous is exceptional, regardless of his political affiliations: Rituparna

On August 5, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was compelled to step down from her position following a mass uprising led by the anti-discrimination student movement. In the wake of this turmoil, Sheikh Hasina escorted her younger sister, Sheikh Rehana, to safety from the Ganabhaban. The parliament was dissolved after she left the country.

The news of the Awami League Prime Minister's departure triggered an exodus among the party's ministers, MPs, and supporters, with many attempting to flee the country while others went into hiding. Among them was Ferdous Ahmed, a former Member of Parliament for the Dhaka-10 constituency and a well-known actor. Since the collapse of Sheikh Hasina's government, his whereabouts have remained unknown.

West Bengal actress Rituparna Sengupta, a close confidante of this Dhallywood star, shared a deep bond with him, having co-starred in nearly fifty films together. Upon arriving in Bangladesh, Rituparna made it a priority to visit Ferdous's home. However, following the fall of the Awami League government, she has been unable to reach Ferdous for over a month.

In a recent interview with a local media outlet, Rituparna Sengupta expressed her concern, stating, "I haven't been able to reach Ferdous for the past month. I've even tried contacting him through WhatsApp, but it seems I'm blocked."

The actress emphasised that everyone has the right to support different political parties, but she described Ferdous as an exceptional individual regardless of his political affiliations.

Rituparna remarked that everyone is entitled to their political preferences, and Ferdous, like anyone else, chose to support the Awami League, even becoming a Member of Parliament. She described Ferdous as a gentle soul with an incredible personality, something evident to anyone who knows him well.

"I've made numerous attempts to find out how he's doing and where he might be. If anyone has information, I would be grateful to hear it. I'm genuinely concerned for him," she shared.

According to sources close to the actor, Ferdous remained in Dhaka until the night of August 4. Just two days earlier, he made an appearance on BTV, where he condemned the attack on the television station. However, since August 5, Ferdous has not been seen or heard from. His mobile phone has been switched off, and his Facebook account has shown no activity since August 4.

In the meantime, rumours have surfaced that Ferdous may have left the country with his family, though this information has not been officially confirmed. Additionally, his personal secretary's phone number is also unreachable.