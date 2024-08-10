FDC has now become a grazing field: Uzzal

"The previous government has inflicted wounds on every part of the state, and BFDC (Bangladesh Film Development Corporation) is no exception," remarked veteran actor Uzzal.

He has spoken to The Daily Star about various issues, including the censor board, the grant committee, and his expectations from the new government.

Some people say that the FDC of the past no longer exists.

Just as the former ruling party had destroyed the state, they also ruined all the institutions related to the arts and literature of the country by politicising them. BFDC has now become a grazing field. The floors of BFDC have been demolished, even though it was possible to develop the place, while keeping the floors intact. We have countless memories associated with each of these floors. The film industry has been heavily factionalised.

What do you think about the grants received all over these years?

Many undeserving artistes have received grants over the years. There has been politicisation here as well. Why have films been made by various ministries? This has led to a waste of public money.

Despite your illustrious career in the film industry for over five decades, you haven't been awarded a lifetime achievement honour or the Ekushey Padak.

If I wanted, I could have received major awards during the BNP government, but I did not. It is not in my nature. However, the previous government did not do so. There has been lobbying in grants, the censor board, national film awards, Ekushey Padak, and Independence awards. Yet, it was martyred President Ziaur Rahman who introduced the National Film Awards.

Could you elaborate on the establishment of the National Film Awards?

Probably in 1978, during the presidency of Ziaur Rahman, he was scheduled to visit the BFDC. Everyone was a bit surprised since there was no preparation or decoration for his visit. Shamsul Huda Chowdhury, who was then a minister, asked me to arrange a later event. However, we found out that the President was already on his way.

He arrived and on that very day announced the National Film Awards. He also made announcements for the support of distressed artistes and grants. However, the previous government did not remember this. At no point during the National Film Awards was his name mentioned.

Besides being a cultural personality, you have direct involvement with politics. What kind of Bangladesh do you want at this moment?

There is significant inequality in Bangladesh. It is this inequality that led students to protest and achieve success. Just as the youth desire an egalitarian Bangladesh, I also want the same. The students have shown the way forward. Discrimination was the reason Bangladesh was created from Pakistan, at the cost of much bloodshed. There was a disparity in political, social, cultural, and economic spheres. I do not want that inequality anymore. I want to see a beautiful Bangladesh free from inequality.

The students aimed to end quotas and give merit its rightful place. Many young people, including Abu Sayed, lost their lives for this cause. In the new Bangladesh, I hope that the talented can fully develop their abilities.

What are your expectations from the new government?

We are fortunate to have a Nobel laureate as the head of the interim government. He has global acceptance. The students brought about a significant revolution by ending autocracy. After that, the new government, referred to as the interim government, has taken charge. They are expected to bring about reforms and then hand over power to a government elected by the people through a fair election. I am optimistic about the new government and hope they will deliver a free and fair election.

Widespread violence occurring throughout the country, what do you have to say about this?

For the last 15 years, there has been politicisation and repression. This has become known internationally, which has led to a strong stance in international politics. The police have not been on duty for some time, and some individuals are taking advantage of the situation, engaging in vandalism, arson, and looting. We do not support such actions. Our party has clearly warned against it. I want peace to prevail regardless of religion or ethnicity. We are all Bangladeshi.